Journos must be treated as frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination: Devendra Fadnavis

    Mumbai, May 12: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that journalists, photographers and camerapersons be included in the frontline workers category to get them inoculated against coronavirus.

    In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said at least 12 states in the country have recognised journalists and camerapersons as frontline workers and vaccinated them.

    "Some 12 states in the country have recognised journalists and camerapersons as frontline workers and given them the vaccine. Unfortunately, the decision is still pending in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

    Several media persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the first and second waves of the pandemic, he said.

    "It is our duty to take care of journalists. Once they are recognised as frontline workers, they will get prioritised in the vaccination drive," he said. Journalists visit hospitals, crematoriums and other places to highlight problems faced by the common man during the pandemic, the leader of opposition said.

    "They are involved in sensitising people about COVID- 19 appropriate behaviour, physical distancing and other norms. Many journalists cannot work from home. Hence, there should be no further delay in including them in frontline workers category, so they get vaccinated," he said.

    States including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal among others have recognised media persons as frontline workers for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 14:35 [IST]
    X