YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Journalists can lose PIB accreditation over morality, national security

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Journalists acting in a manner prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India could end up losing their accreditation. The new rules notified by the Press Information Bureau lists out 10 conditions for the loss of accreditation. They include submission of fraudulent documents or use of the accreditation for non-journalistic activities.

    Journalists can lose PIB accreditation over morality, national security
    Representational Image

    The accreditation can be withdrawn is a journalist is charged with a serious cognisable offence. Further journalists are prohibited from mentioning accredited to the government of India on the social media.

    Journalists whoa re working for digital media news publishers, which are not aggregators and have shared their details under the Information and Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules will now be eligible for accreditation.

    These journalists should have five years of experience for accreditation. A website must be at least a year old and have one million to five million unique views over the preceding six months to get a journalist accredited. Websites will over 10 million views are eligible for four accretions.

    More NATIONAL SECURITY News  

    Read more about:

    national security journalists

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X