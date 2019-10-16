  • search
    Journalist hacked to death by gang in Andhra Pradesh

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Oct 16: A 45-year-old reporter of a Telugu daily has been hacked to death by an unidentified gang in East Godavari district, police said. K Satyanarayana, a reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime at S Annavaram village on Tuesday night, they said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    An official release said the Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang directed East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi to personally visit the scene of offence and unearth the facts.

    The DGP instructed the SP to bring the culprits to book immediately, the release added.

    Kerala journalist killed after 'drunk' IAS officer's car rams his bike

    "We will investigate the case from all angles," a senior police official said.

    journalist murder

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
