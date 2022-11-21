Chennai, several parts of Tamil Nadu to get heavy rains in next 2 days? Check IMD's latest forecast

Journalist critical of DMK in Tamil Nadu arrested

New Delhi, Nov 21: A person critical of the Tamil Nadu government was detained in the early hours of Monday. Kishore K Swamy, an activist was detained for his tweets criticising the M K Stalin led Tamil Nadu government.

The Chennai Police's Cyber Crime Unit filed a complaint and summoned Kishore. A Chennai court had reportedly denied Kishore protection from arrest. Reports said that he had been arrested from Puducherry this morning.

Kishore runs the Twitter handle @sansbarrier and has a following of 98.1 thousand. He had said that a journalist gang led by The News Minute journalist Shabbir Ahmed was actively trying to get him arrested.

#BREAKING | Political critic Kishore K Swamy arrested for putting out tweets on social media criticising Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Swamy had moved a pre-bail petition in a sessions court but it was rejected. Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/u2PEyWM2Zh — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

"Crime beat journalist gang led by shabir is lobbying and working overtime to somehow get me arrested. Karthigai selvan and gunasekaran are the chief pimps facilitating . But truth will prevail and triumph. Dmk should understand , don't allow brokers to use you as a shield," he had said.

Crime beat journalist gang led by shabir is lobbying and working overtime to somehow get me arrested. Karthigai selvan and gunasekaran are the chief pimps facilitating . But truth will prevail and triumph. Dmk should understand , don't allow brokers to use you as a shield. — kishore k swamy 🇮🇳 (@sansbarrier) November 19, 2022

It is to be noted that Kishore has been arrested for the second time since the DMK came to power. On June 14 2021, Kishore was arrested allegedly for defaming DMK leader M K Stalin and Karunanidhi.

DMT IT Wing coordinator Ravichandran had accused Kishore of attempting to incite communal hatred by making allegations against DMK leaders. Kishore had taken to Twitter in May this year to reveal the treatment that he was given while he was arrested. He had said that a journalist associated with Sun TV had called the police and instructed them to keep him naked in jail.

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 14:24 [IST]