Josh’s #SurakshaBandhan campaign sees great success with exemplary participation

New Delhi, Aug 30: Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, had launched #SurakshaBandhan campaign on the joint occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. The campaign aimed to spread awareness on social injustices by encouraging users to pledge solidarity for a host of social causes and protect themselves and others in a 'Raksha-Bandhan' sutra.

The campaign ran from 7th to 16th August and enabled users to create compelling content using special #SurakshaBandhan filters. Celebrating the spirit of the auspicious Raksha Bandhan and the 75th Independence Day, users pledged their support to protect fellow Indians from social injustices such as inequality, discrimination, corruption, and crime against women. Winners of the campaign were awarded a chance to attend the momentous Independence Day parade at the Wagah border along with their families.

In a symbolic gesture to honour the guardians of the country, the winners also tied rakhis to our brave Indian soldiers thereby denoting the nation's gratitude towards them.

Popular Influencers had also joined the campaign by creating innovative videos. Stakeholders from the police, medical fraternity, and bureaucrats had joined the campaign by sharing stories of people who have been affected by various social injustices.

Josh has constantly strived to leverage its platform to lead meaningful conversations and raise awareness on important social issues through the power of short-video content. The #SurakshaBandhan campaign was yet another step towards mobilising creator voices and bringing positive impact in the society.

Lucky winners of the campaign were namely, Santosh Mane, Muskan Sharma, Shivani Saumya, Shivani Kapila, Ritik saini, Akshay Partha, Tarun Rathore, Samhitha, Manasi Oswal, Simran Toora, who found immense pride and joy in being a part of Independence Day parade at the Wagah border and celebrate the momentous occasion by tying rakhis on the wrists of brave Indian soldiers

To add to this, several media partners joined hands to support the campaign. Broadcast Partners: PTC News, Lokshahi News, iTV Network, and Freedom Partners: SheThePeople and Free Press Journal have expressed their solidarity in spreading awareness.

Also our "Suraksha Warriors" namely AIESEC in Ludhiana, Lung Care Foundation, Fortis National Mental Health Programme , Nazariya LGBTQ , MASH Project Foundation , Red Dot foundation, Maadhyam Connect, The STEARS, Lung Care Foundation joined hands with Josh and made this awareness campaign a successful one by participating in the campaign.

"When it comes to mental health, we are all stakeholders and have a role to play in raising the bar on awareness and ending the stigma.

"Social media can be instrumental in shaping conversations on mental health and #Surakshabandhan was an important initiative in the right direction. We should all continue to work together and help prioritise mental health," Dr Samir Parikh Fortis, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare, said.

From Team Littleglove said, "Popular Influencer Shivani Kapila shares her experience, saying "Goosebumps Goosebumps Goosebumps! This is Shivani Kapila aka Littleglove. The experience of visiting Wagah Border On Independence day was filled with proud memories of patriotism. I'm extremely thankful to JOSH for arranging such a beautiful visit to the Actual Line of Control. Tying Rakhi to our Jawan brothers who protect our country throughout the year away from families in harsh conditions was an exceptionally emotional moment for me. They are our brothers, our role models, our real heroes. My heartfelt gratitude to "Team JOSH."

The campaign saw great success with exemplary participation from its users who pledged to protect themselves from the evils of the society. "We are proud to present the overall participation with over 15,000 Videos getting 817 million views and 63 million engagement," the company said.

