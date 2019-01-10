Jolt for TMC as its MP joins BJP, more to follow suit

Kolkata, Jan 10: The Trinamool Congress suffered its first ever defection in the Lok Sabha after its MP joined the BJP. Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan joined the BJP and reports suggest that one more is likely to follow suit.

The BJP claimed that at least 6 more TMC MPs are in touch with the party. It is stated that the MPs are close to Mukul Roy, who was the number 2 in the TMC, before he joined the BJP.

The other MP who is set to join the BJP is Anupam Hazra. The TMC was quick to suspect both Khan and Hazra for anti-party activities. The TMC also accused them of corruption. There was speculation for sometime about these MPs joining the BJP. It was said that the party was unlikely to re-nominate them and hence they were disgruntled.

Khan, while justifying his decision said that the TMC was no longer a party. It has become a private firm he said. He also said that in Bengal there was a syndicate raj and police raj. These are going hand in hand, he further alleged.

Khan who met with BJP president, Amit Shah before joining the party in the presence of Union minister, Dharmendra Pradhan is said to have been assured of a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.