Jobs in Canara Bank: Applications for PO recruitment invited through PGDBF

Jobs in Canara Bank: The Canara bank has invited applications for PO recruitment through the PGDBF course. Further details are available on the official website.

Successful candidates will be recruited to the post of Probationary Officer.

This one year, residential, full-time PGDBF course will be conducted either at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru campus or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd. Mangaluru campus. The course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank's Branches / Offices.

Interested candidates can apply till 31 January 2018. Online test, for selecting candidates, will be held in March 2018; the tentative date is March 4 2018.

For the PGDBF course Canara Bank will take 450 candidates. Candidates in the age group of 20-30 years having 'A Degree (Graduation) with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD) or equivalent grade, in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government,' are eligible to apply.

Operating & working knowledge in computer systems shall be an essential qualification, which a candidate must either possess or acquire within 6 months from the date of joining the Bank. The candidates shall acquire working knowledge in Hindi, if not possessed already, before completion of probationary period adds the official notification about the eligibility criteria. Further details are available on canarabank.com.

OneIndia News