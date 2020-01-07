JNU violence: Fact-finding committee begins probe into sequence of events

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: A fact finding committee under the Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) has been formed to probe the violence that took place at JNU on Sunday.

The committee will find facts pertaining to the sequence of events and any delay in the investigation would be avoided, M S Randhawa, the Public Relations Officer, Delhi Police said.

The committee has already found some vital clues and would solve the case soon. The case is with the Crime Branch now and the Joint CP Western Range, Shalini Singh would head the fact finding committee.

Plea in SC for contempt action against Centre, Delhi cops for failing to check JNU violence

Around 7.45 pm, the police were requested by the JNU administration following which we entered the premises and carried out a flag march, the PRO also said. The Delhi police is committed towards solving the case on a timely basis. An FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway, Randhawa said while adding that all 34 injured in the violence have been discharged from the hospital.