Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protesters were on Friday detained by Delhi Police, water cannon used. They were marching from university campus to the Parliament.

The protest march of JNU students and JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) to Parliament, halted by security forces near INA Market, water cannon used.

The students were marching to Parliament for their 'Right to bunk'.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day