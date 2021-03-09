YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JKBose Class 12 exams: Girls outshine boys

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: Girls outshined boys by bagging most of the top ranks in the Class 12 board examinations in Kashmir as results declared on Monday showed that 80 percent students passed the exam, officials said.

    : JKBose Class 12 exams: Girls outshine boys

    Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

    While the pass percentage of girls was little over 82 percent, it was only 78 percent for the boys, the officials said.

    They said most of the top positions in various streams were also bagged by the girl students.

    Political parties extended congratulatory messages to the successful students.

    Abdullah’s petition challenging ED to come up for hearing in JK High court on Monday

    "Party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah congratulate Class 12 students especially girl students who have bagged nearly 90 percent of top ranks in results declared today. It clearly demonstrates, given a chance, women excel in every field. Happy Women's Day," National Conference spokesman Imran Dar said.

    J-K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari were among a host of politicians who congratulated the students for their successes in the examination

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X