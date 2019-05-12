J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, May 12: Two militants were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Shopian district on Sunday morning.

Weapons and a huge cache of ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. The operation is still underway and more details are awaited, ANI reported.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hind Sita Pora area of Shopian district following specific information about the presence of militants there, PTI reported.

As the forces were conducting the search operations, the militants fired upon them, which led to a gun battle in which the two militants were killed.