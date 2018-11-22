J&K: The need of the hour is a supportive environment for security forces

Jammu, Nov 22: In a late night communique, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik said that the the assembly was being dissolved. While this move has come in for criticism as the PDP with outside support had staked a claim, the Governor cited a couple of reasons for the decision.

Extensive horse trading and the possible exchange of money was one of the main reasons why Malik decided to dissolve the assembly.

Further doubts were raised whether a stable government would be formed by parties with opposing political ideologies. He also raised doubts about the longevity of the government where there are competing claims of majority.

Further the Governor also cited a fragile security scenario and the need for a supportive environment for the security forces.

The assembly has been in suspended animation since June 19 after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP. On Wednesday there was political drama when the PDP, with 29 MLAs wrote to the Governor. It was claimed that the PDP was backed by the National Conference and the Congress with 15 and 12 legislators respectively. The collective strength was at 56, which was well about the 44 mark in the 87 member house.

The six month tenure of Governor's rule ends on December 18, following which President's rule will be place. The assembly's original tenure is until October 2020. There is speculation that the state would go to polls in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha.