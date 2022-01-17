Why Dharmendra Rajpoot stands out as a Journalist among others?

Biden praises Indian press, says they are better behaved than US journalists

J&K: Journalist detained for anti-national acts under PSA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: A journalist from Jammu and Kashmir has been detained by the administration under the Public Safety Act. Sajjad Gul, the officials said was shifted to the Kot Ball Jail in Jammu.

He was detained under the PSA, a day after the court granted him bail in connection with a police case accusing him of criminal conspiracy. Under the Public Safety Act, a person can be detained for a period of 3 to 6 months without trial.

Gul was working with a news portal and was arrested by the police for allegedly spreading disinformation through fake tweets relating to the recent anti-terrorist operations, officials said.

He has also been accused of uploading objectionable videos with anti-national slogans. The police said that his overall activities are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India.

On Sunday, a magistrate general granted him bail. However the police refused to release him and he was later detained under the PSA.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:29 [IST]