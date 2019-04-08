J&K: Grenade diffused in outskirts of Srinagar

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Apr 8: A grenade was diffused in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Monday. It was diffused near Gulshan Nagar by-pass by a bomb disposal squad, said reports.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how the grenade was brought there and what exactly was the motive behind it.

On March 9, J&K police and the Indian Army diffused an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb at isolated area of the Nandwal Chowk on Jammu's Khour- Pallanwala road.

2 policemen injured in grenade attack in Sopore

Last month, the J&K police had also nabbed the culprit of the grenade explosion that took place on March 7 in the state. Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the attack.

In Raigad, Maharashtra, Police has managed to defuse a bomb in a state government-run bus in Apta village in February.

In March this year, a live grenade was found in the fields in Khour area of Akhnoor. As per the reports, locals on seeing a live grenade lying in fields informed the police which rushed to the spot along with bomb disposal squad and diffused it.