J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF party in Srinagar’s Kawdara area, two injured

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 04: Two people were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on the CRPF party in the Kawdara area of Srinagar in Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, the attack targetted a party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and damaged several vehicles.

A grenade was hurled by terrorists to target CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, a police official said.

NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 4th, 2020

Several vehicles were hit by the shrapnel, he said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and search operation has been launched. This is the first terrorist attack in Srinagar in 2020.