    J&K cops gun down 3 terrorists involved in killing of sarpanch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The security forces have gunned down three terrorists in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir early this morning.

    J&K cops gun down 3 terrorists involved in killing of sarpanch

    The encounter broke out at the Nowgam area of Srinagar. The operation was carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces. The police said that the terrorists who were killed belonged to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and The Resistence Front.

    They were involve3d in the recent killing of Khanmoh's sarpanch Sameer Bhat. The security forces managed to trap the terrorists after cordoning off the area.

    In the encounter a total of 3 terrorists were killed. The forces also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 9:32 [IST]
    X