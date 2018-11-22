J&K: Civilian injured after exchange of fire between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam district

Jammu, Nov 22: One civilian was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists on Thursday. The exchange of fire ensued after terrorists fired upon a camp in Khudwani area of Kulgam. The injured has been admitted to hospital. Security forces have cordoned the area.

The injured civilian has been identified as Muskaan Jan of Wanigund, who suffered a bullet injury during the firing incident. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Qaimoh for treatment.

Also Read | J&K: 4 terrorists killed, para commando martyred in Shopian encounter

Reports quoting SSP Kulgam Harmeet Singh said that the area was cordoned off by the forces to nab the militants.