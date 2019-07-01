J&K: 35 killed, 17 injured after mini bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, July 01: At least 35 people have been killed and 17 have been injured when a mini bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Kehswan area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

The accident took place after a bus, carrying the passengers, fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar. Authorities are present at the accident spot. Another helicopter flew to Kishtwar to airlift more injured.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh confirmed the death toll saying, "Thirty five were killed and 17 are critically injured." The injured were sent to a hospital nearby.

A rescue operation has been launched. The locals immediately swung into action to bring the dead and the injured on the road. The police and security forces from nearby areas also reached the site to launch a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said,''Extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. I pray of the speedy recovery of those injured.''

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."

Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved."