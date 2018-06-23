English

J&K: At all party meet, leaders seek cleansing of administration

    The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir held discussions with the representatives of all parties on the situation in the state. The National Conference along other parties favoured confidence building measures.

    The Congress on the other hand told the Governor, N N Vohra that there should be a change in the administration so that it is accessible to all people.

    The NC led by Omar Abdullah urged the Governor to crack down on corruption and cleanse the system. On the fate of the assembly, he said he would leave up to the Governor to take a final call.

    The Governor has been holding a series of meetings with the security agencies as well. During those meetings, he discussed the security set up for the Amarnath Yatra. He said that at the moment the top priority would be to get the administration running and also ensure that the Yatra passes off peacefully.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 5:33 [IST]
