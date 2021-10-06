YouTube
    Jio Network down for many subscribers as complaints show spike

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: Several Jio users have been reporting issues with their mobile network. There is also a spike in complaints being shown by Downdetector.

    This comes just hours after WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook faced an outage. On Twitter many complained about the issue with the hashtag #jiodown. On Downdetector around 4,000 users reported network issues with Jio.

    Jio users from various parts of the country have been reporting network issues. "We regret the inconvenience caused to you. You may face intermittent problem in using internet services and making or receiving calls/SMS. This is temporary & our teams are working on the same to resolve it as soon as possible," the JioCare handle said. However the response is a generic one.

    It however does not seem like an outage and the issue has been impacting only a limited number of subscribers.

    jio reliance jio

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 13:14 [IST]
