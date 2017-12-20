Jignesh Mewani insults Modi says, 'He should retire and go to Himalayas'

Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani on Wednesday insulted Prime Mnister Narendra Modi said that he should retire and go to Himalayas.

Speaking ot CNN-News 18, Mewani said,''PM should retire and go to the Himalayas. He also accepted that he had taken money from Popular Front of India (PFI).''

Mewani, who won from Gujarat's Vadgam speaking to ANI said,''They were claiming they will win 150 seats but that pride has been crushed, same will happen in 2019, it is a victory for our movement. In coming days, will intensify our movement in Assembly & on streets, will also corner them in 2019.''

It can be recalled that Mewani had been photographed receiving a cheque from members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

OneIndia News