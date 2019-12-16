Jharkhand Phase 4 elections is all about candidates with pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: There are 75 candidates with pending criminal cases, who will be fighting phase 4 of the Jharkhand elections.

Out of 221 candidates analysed, 75 (34 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 48(22 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Jharkhand polls phase 5: Average asset of candidates is Rs 1.31 crore

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 8(53 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(47 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4(31 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 6(50 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 5(33 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 1(8 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

42 candidates with serious criminal cases will fight Phase V of Jharkhand polls

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 16 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Candidates with declared convicted cases: 3 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

14 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase IV are having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

(Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections).

Financial:

Out of the 221 candidates, 60(27 per cent) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 12(80 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(60 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 6(75 per cent) out of 8 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates from INC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average Assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase IV is Rs 1.25 crores.

75 with pending crimes, 60 crorepatis to fight Phase 4 of Jharkhand polls

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 15 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 2.95 crores, 15 JVM(P) candidates analysed is Rs 1.46 crore, 13 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 51.19 lakhs, 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 2.47 crore and 8 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs. 2.57 crore.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 82(37 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 110 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 29(13 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of candidates: 23(10 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase IV.