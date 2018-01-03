Jet Airways grounds two pilots for fighting inside London-Mumbai flight

Two senior pilots of the Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight fought inside the cockpit, following which they were derostered.

The commander allegedly slapped the lady co-pilot mid-flight after which she left the cockpit in tears.

The flight from London to Mumbai flight was about to take off on New Year, when the pilot and co-pilot were found arguing.

Jet Airways later issued a statement saying, "A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely."

The matter has been reported to the top regulatory body, the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Action has also been taken against the couple. Both of them have been "de-rostered" pending an internal investigation, the airline said.

OneIndia News