  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jet's revival looks bleak as Anil Agarwal pulls out of race for acquiring cash-strapped airline

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: In yet another jolt to grounded Jet Airways, mining baron Anil Agarwal's Volcan Investment, which had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline, deciding not to pursue the matter.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The EoI for Jet Airways by Volcan was exploratory in nature. On further evaluation and considering other priorities, we intend to not pursue this further," said a statement from Agarwal's company.

    NDTV founders detained at Mumbai airport; Roys say fake case

    The move leaves just two unnamed financial investors in the fray for the limited assets of the airline which stopped flying mid-April and is currently facing insolvency proceedings.

    Etihad Airways also stay away

    Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, which currently owns 24 per cent in the full service carrier, has also decided to stay away from bidding.

    Etihad Airways said it decided against submitting an EoI due to unresolved issues concerning the Mumbai-based airline's liabilities.

    Ex-Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, wife restricted from leaving country

    The Gulf airline had in May submitted a non-binding conditional EoI for Jet Airways to pick up a minority shareholding. However, among its conditions, Etihad wanted a commitment from banks on additional loans.

    The Jet crisis

    Jet Airways had grounded its operations on April 17 after running out of funds to stay afloat. The grounded airline became the first domestic airliner to go into bankruptcy after the Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted an insolvency petition filed by State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of 26 lenders on June 20.

    In total, the cash-starved airline owes Rs 8,500 crore to the consortium of 26 banks. The airline owes more than Rs 13,000 crore to several vendors and nearly 23,000 employees.

    Over 20,000 jobs at stake

    The company has put at stake over 20,000 jobs and owes money to millions of passengers following flight cancellations that began since January apart from owing thousands of crores to its vendors and suppliers.

    More JET AIRWAYS News

    Read more about:

    jet airways

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue