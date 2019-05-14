Jet Airways CFO Amit Agarwal resigns, cites personal reasons

New Delhi, May 14: Jet Airways' Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal has resigned, from the company for personal reasons, the debt-ridden airline informed stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Amit Agarwal reportedly stepped down citing personal reasons. Agarwal joined Jet Airways in 2015 as its CFO. The cash-strapped airline founded by Naresh Goyal, said the resignation is with effect from yesterday.

"We wish to inform you that Mr. Amit Agarwal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from the services of the Company due to personal reasons, with effect from 13 May 2019," Jet Airways said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The airline has not yet mentioned a replacement for Amit Agarwal.