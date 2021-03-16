YouTube
    JeM commander killed in encounter at Shopian

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 16: In a major breakthrough, security forces killed Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Vilayat Hussain Lone in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, taking the death toll of the ultras in the three-day operation to two.

    Lone -- alias Sajjad Afghani, who was one of the most-wanted militants in Kashmir -- was killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Rawalpora area where an anti-militancy operation was launched on Saturday, police said.

    A militant -- identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani of the Lashkar-e-Taiba -- was killed in the gunfight on Sunday.

    Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for killing Afghani.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 9:39 [IST]
