    JEE Main, NEET 2020: Panel formed to review conduct of entrance exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday that a panel will review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE amid concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases.

    Parents and students have raised concerns about conducting the exams in July.

    "Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow," Nishank said.

    While medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled on July 26, engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last week cancelled pending board exams scheduled from July 1 to 15.

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 9:19 [IST]
