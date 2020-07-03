JEE Main, NEET 2020 exams postponed, to be held in September

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 03: The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27.

NEET examination will be held on September 13," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank'.

The medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled for July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held from July 18-23. JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was scheduled for August 23.