    JEE-Advanced 2021 exams postponed due to COVID-19 situation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced scheduled for July 3 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to officials at IIT-Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year, reports PTI.

    The exam is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology.

    "Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," an official said.

    For the JEE-Advanced, the JEE-Mains is considered as a qualifying exam and it is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 21:35 [IST]
