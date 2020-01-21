  • search
    JD(U) leader perplexed by BJP tie-up for Delhi, writes to Nitish Kumar

    Patna, Jan 21: Senior Janata Dal United leader Pavan Kumar Varma has sought clarification from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the party's alliance with the BJP for the Delhi election.

    In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Varma said he is "deeply perplexed" by the development and is looking to him for "ideological clarity".

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    "On more than one occasion, you have expressed your grave apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine. If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JDU is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so," he wrote.

    Delhi elections will not be about NRC, citizenship law

    Varma asked how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme.

    "The cause for confusion arises from the fact that even after you changed tracks and aligned again with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change," says Varma, even claiming that the Chief Minister "confessed" to him in private about the current BJP leadership humiliating him.

    He reminded to Nitish Kumar's call for an "RSS-mukt bharat (RSS-free India)".

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar jdu delhi assembly elections 2020 bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
