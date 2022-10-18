YouTube
    Jayalalithaa's death: Commission finds Sasikala guilty, recommends probe against her

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 18: The Justice Arumugasamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, has found her confidante VK Sasikala guilty and has recommended action against her among others.

    Jayalalithaa death: Sasikala 'guilty'

    In its 608-page report, Arumugasamy Commission said it found Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa's personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation.

    The panel in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The report also pointed that Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy gave false statements on Jayalalithaa's condition.

    The former judge Arumugasamy Commission, in its report, has detailed the time and date of Jayalalithaa's death.

    "The date of death (of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa) has been declared by hospital as 5.12.2016 as 11.30 pm but it is on 4.12.2016 between 3.00 pm and 3.50 pm on the basis of the evidence," read Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee's report.

    During the 2021 assembly elections, the ruling DMK had promised a proper inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa and the initiation of legal action against 'anyone' found guilty.

    The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government, began its hearing on November 22, 2017. The panel head is a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

    Prominent leaders like AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, doctors, top officials and the party's C Vijayabaskar (former health minister), M Thambi Durai, C Ponnaiyan and Manoj Pandian have deposed before the commission.

    Deepa had raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding their aunt's death.

    X