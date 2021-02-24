Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary: AIADMK's Sasikala plan big to mark the day

Chennai, Feb 24: The ruling AIADMK has lined up a series of events today(Wednesday) to mark the 73rd birth anniversary of former State Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, all eyes are now on ousted AIADMK leader and Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala, who has completed her COVID-19 quarantine period. Her team is also preparing big for the event.

According to reports, Sasikala's team members are preparing for a grand roadshow on Jayalalithaa's birthday. Notably, Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after four years on February 9 to a grand welcome by supporters. Her arrival left the ruling party in jitters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

While Palaniswami is co-coordinator and Chief Minister, Panneerselvam is coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister. IT is reportedly said that the leaders have asked the AIADMK workers to light a lamp at 6 pm and take a vow in Jayalalithaa's name to protect people and guard the AIADMK till their last breath.

While the test of Assembly polls is round the corner in about two months, "enemies and betrayers have joined hands to defeat the AIADMK", top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a letter to cadres. Vowing to retain power for the second time in a row, they said such 'anti-people' forces must be taught a lesson again by vanquishing them through hardwork, unity and allegiance to the party.

On the other hand, the main opposition DMK, which is out of power for almost ten years is leaving no stone unturned to win polls likely in April. The AIADMK, which snatched the reins of power in 2011 from archrival DMK, emerged victorious again in 2016 under Jayalalithaa's leadership.