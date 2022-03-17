Japanese PM to be in India on two-day visit from March 19-20

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 17: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be in India on a two-day visit beginning Saturday to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the summit will be held on Saturday. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to India from March 19-20.

"India-Japan Summit will be held on March 19th. At the invitation of PM Modi, PM of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from 19-20 March for 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be the first meeting of these 2 leaders," news agency ANI quotes Arindam Bagchi as saying.

He said the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.

The MEA spokesperson added, "India-Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their special strategic, global partnership. Summit will provide an opportunity to review & strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional&global issues of mutual interest."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 18:38 [IST]