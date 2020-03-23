'Janata Curfew over, now Indian economy needs help': Tweets P Chidambaram

New Delhi, Mar 23: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday late night tweeted, after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's called "Janata (public) curfew" ended, to remind the centre that despite the success of the 14-hour lockdown, the Indian economy still needed protection against the ravages of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chidambaram tweeted, "we now look to the central government to announce economic measures to deal with the consequences of COVID-19."

The Janata Curfew is over. The experience of today has motivated several CMs to declare a lockdown in many parts of their respective State. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 22, 2020

Besides this, the former Finance Minister also congratulated the Chief Ministers of various states for locking down their respective territories in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Several Indian states including the national capital Delhi, have announced a complete shutdown from March 22 to March 31, this also includes taking public transport off the streets, sealing borders and shutting non-essential services and shops.

Chidambaram took on to Twitter and wrote, "The Janata curfew is over. The experience of today has motivated several CMs to declare a lockdown in many parts of their respective states. We now look to the central government to announce economic measures to deal with the consequences of COVID-19."

Govt needs to mobilize 500,000 crores in terms of immediate economic stimulus that will still be 1/20th of stimulus already announced by US or EU — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 22, 2020

On Friday, Finace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said a package for coronavirus-hit sectors would be announced "as soon as possible".

Individual states, however, have come out with relief packages, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where daily wage labourers and construction workers will get Rs 1,000 per month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said 72 lakh people would receive free rations and pension.

Along with Chidambaram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has also reminded the centre of the need to support the economy.

Moitra through a tweet urged the centre to work with the RBI for a one-time restructuring of corporate debt and an "immediate economic stimulus".