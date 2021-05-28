YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jammu: Centenarian gets COVID-19 jab, says vaccine completely safe

    By
    |

    Jammu, May 28: Centenarian Sher Mohammad says he feels more confident and protected after taking a Covid vaccine shot and appeals to people to get vaccinated to save themselves from the deadly virus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Mohammad, 118, who hails from Mahore tehsil in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, took the jab on Thursday during an inoculation drive organised by the administration.

    "After getting the COVID-19 jab, I feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the biggest shield against the deadly disease," he said.

    He said people should not pay heed to rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine and instead should get themselves inoculated at the earliest.

    "If I at this age can receive the (vaccine) dose, I feel others shouldn't shy away from getting vaccinated," Mohammad said.

    Coronavirus vaccine: More than 224 million COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so farCoronavirus vaccine: More than 224 million COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

    Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Charandeep Singh said they have been repeatedly appealing to people to cooperate with the district administration to break the chain of coronavirus.

    The district administration has taken several initiatives in the recent past for expediting the vaccination process, he said.

    "Though a lot needs to be done to achieve vaccination targets set for different age groups, a large number of people are coming forward for inoculation which is a good sign," a statement issued by the district administration said.

    Singh asked the health department to expedite the vaccination campaign in a mission mode and achieve the set targets within the stipulated timeframe.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X