Studies currently underway to ascertain need for COVID-19 booster shot: Centre

COVAX Joint Statement: Covid surge resulted in shorfall of 190 million doses by June in India

Global supply of Covax hit due to pandemic in India: US agency

Coronavirus vaccine: More than 224 million COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

Jammu: Centenarian gets COVID-19 jab, says vaccine completely safe

India

pti-Deepika S

Jammu, May 28: Centenarian Sher Mohammad says he feels more confident and protected after taking a Covid vaccine shot and appeals to people to get vaccinated to save themselves from the deadly virus.

Mohammad, 118, who hails from Mahore tehsil in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, took the jab on Thursday during an inoculation drive organised by the administration.

"After getting the COVID-19 jab, I feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the biggest shield against the deadly disease," he said.

He said people should not pay heed to rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine and instead should get themselves inoculated at the earliest.

"If I at this age can receive the (vaccine) dose, I feel others shouldn't shy away from getting vaccinated," Mohammad said.

Coronavirus vaccine: More than 224 million COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Charandeep Singh said they have been repeatedly appealing to people to cooperate with the district administration to break the chain of coronavirus.

The district administration has taken several initiatives in the recent past for expediting the vaccination process, he said.

"Though a lot needs to be done to achieve vaccination targets set for different age groups, a large number of people are coming forward for inoculation which is a good sign," a statement issued by the district administration said.

Singh asked the health department to expedite the vaccination campaign in a mission mode and achieve the set targets within the stipulated timeframe.