Jammu and Kashmir: 11 govt employees sacked for allegedly working for terror groups

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, July 10: As many as 11 Jammu and Kashmir government employees, were sacked for allegedly working as over ground workers for terrorist organisations.

Out of the 11 employees, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara.

They were dismissed designated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. The designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir in its second and fourth meeting, recommended three and eight cases, respectively, for their dismissal from government service.

Of the 11 employees dismissed, four were working in the education department, two in the Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in the agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and SKIMS, the officials said.

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 19:03 [IST]