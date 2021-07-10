YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jammu and Kashmir: 11 govt employees sacked for allegedly working for terror groups

    By
    |

    Srinagar, July 10: As many as 11 Jammu and Kashmir government employees, were sacked for allegedly working as over ground workers for terrorist organisations.

    Jammu and Kashmir
    Jammu and Kashmir

    Out of the 11 employees, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara.

    They were dismissed designated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. The designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir in its second and fourth meeting, recommended three and eight cases, respectively, for their dismissal from government service.

    Of the 11 employees dismissed, four were working in the education department, two in the Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in the agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and SKIMS, the officials said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 19:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X