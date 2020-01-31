  • search
    Jamia firing: 'Who paid the shooter?' asks Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who 'paid' the Jamia shooter, a day after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area.

    Asked by reporters to comment on the incident as he was entering Parliament, Gandhi said, ""Who paid the Jamia shooter?"

    On Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life."

    Jamia firing: Police says incident happened in seconds; personnel did not have time to react

    This is the first reaction of Rahul Gandhi on the shooting incident that rocked the capital on Thursday and left one student injured.

    Also, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP over firing at the Jamia university and asked if this is the Delhi that PM Modi wants and envisions.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources told ANI that the Jamia shooter doesn't regret his act and so far he has denied being affiliated to any organization. He was radicalised after watching videos on social media and wanted to take revenge of the death of Chandan Gupta, who was killed during the Kasganj violence in 2018.

    Jamia firing: UP teen who opened fire on anti-CAA protesters is a 'minor'

    Tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

