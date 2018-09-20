  • search

Jaitley attacks Rahul Gandhi over Rafale, calls him a ‘Clown Prince,’ in his blog post

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal and NPAs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called him a 'Clown Prince' in his blog post.

    In a facebook post titled: Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

    'You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question - do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse.'

    'Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world's largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince',' the minister said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
