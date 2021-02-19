Jaipur Literature Fest: Noam Chomsky explains how the evolution of politics has changed

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Feb 18: Jaipur Literature Festival, that is dubbed as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Every year, a mix of the world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

This year Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

In an interview, founder of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky who is one most citied scholars in the modern history, said that evolution of politics has changed. Chomsky's books have made contribution to the development of the field.

Speaking to Sreenivasan Jain, the group editor of NDTV, Chomsky said, "American democracy is in serious trouble even before the time of Donald Trump. There is a major constitutional crisis. Trump has changed the war of things. He is basically a wrecker. He has no ideas of what to do, but he can wreck anything in front of him. This is like a child put in with a hammer."

Jaipur Literature Fest: The Wake Up Call author discusses the effects of the pandemic

"There has also been a sharp rise in progressive, social forces and activism. Take a look at Biden's programmes. I don't like them, but, they are more progressive than Trump's ideas," Chomsky said.

"The main identity in politics, in the United States, is White Supremacy. It is beyond anything else. It is been used for hundreds of years, to control the White population. No matter how badly of you are, you are better off the Blacks," he added.

The venue of the Jaipur Literature Festival is the beautiful Diggi Palace Hotel, on whose vast grounds till date more than 1000 distinguished authors and thinkers have discussed ideas.

A few of the themes that will be explored this year at JLF, include Technology and AI, Politics and History, Environment and Climate Change, Mental Health, Business and Economics, Translations, Poetry and Music, Food and Literature, Geopolitics, Science and Medicine, Democracy and Constitution and so on.