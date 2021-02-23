Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: From registration to how to watch live streaming? Here's your complete guide

﻿Jaipur Literature Fest: Here is the complete guide to the virtual edition

India

Jaipur, Feb 22: The Jaipur Literature Festival, that is known as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Each year, several world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

This year, Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

Earlier, authors Annie Zaidi and Deepa Anappara were in conversation with Shahnaz Habib. This session was on two novels, that unblinkly examined the alienation across the Indian society.

The fest also witnessed Harsh Mander, an Indian author, columnist, researcher and social activist who works with survivors of mass violence and hunger, as well as homeless persons and street children, having a discussion about his latest book "Locking Down the Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre."

In his book, Harsh Mander spoke about the problems that migrant workers suffered when the Centre called for a nationwide lockdown in 2020. The author also raised his voice against the government for not making much arrangements for the migrants to reach their hometowns.

Nasreen Munni Kabir and Saif Mahmood held a LIVE interaction on Sahir Ludhianvi, to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary. Earlier, this year, Nasreen had launched a diary with respect to the Indian poet.

Nasreen Munni Kabir is a renouned UK-based documentary film maker and the author of 20 books in Hindi film. She is best known for producing an annual season of Indian films for the British terrestrial television channel, Channel 4.

In its next session, on February 26, author-politician Shashi Tharoor will talk about his latest book, The Battle Of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What It Means To Be Indian, scraping off the surface of the "idea of India." Along with journalist, Faye D'Souza, he will discuss the varied renditions of nationalism and patriotism.

Later, Keshav Desiraju will talk about the vocalist extraordinaire in context to his novel book, Of Gifted Voice: The Life And Art Of Ms. Subbulakshmi, delving into the lesser-known snippets of her life.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.