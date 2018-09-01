  • search

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away in Delhi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 1: Jain Digambara monk  Tarun Sagar passed away in Delhi on Saturday. He was 51 years old.

    Jain monk Tarun Sagar. Courtesy: ANI news
    Jain monk Tarun Sagar. Courtesy: ANI news

    Muni Tarun Sagar was well known for his lectures termed Kadve Pravachan (bitter discourses) because they can be candidly critical of common practices and views.

    Unlike most other Digambar Jain monks, his audience often includes a majority of non-Jains. His discourses often address family or society issues, topics generally avoided by other Jain monks.

    According to reports, his last rites will be performed at the Taran Sagar Tirth on the Delhi-Meerut highway at 3 PM today.

    Union Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted condolence message on passing away of the Jain monk. He tweeted, "Extremely saddened about untimely, unfortunate Jain Muni #TarunSagar's passing away, early hours today. He was only 51years old.His short life will always be remembered for his rich contribution to society. Its personal loss to me, having known him very closely, blessed by him."

    At Haryana Vidhan Sabha

    At Haryana Vidhan Sabha

    Jain Muni Tarun Sagar addressing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh ( 2016-08-26). PTI file photo

    With Mohan Bhagwat

    With Mohan Bhagwat

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meeting Jain community spiritual leader Tarun Sagar Maharaj in Jaipur (2013-08-05). PTI file photo

    Vishal Dadlani seeks apology

    Vishal Dadlani seeks apology

    Bollywood musician Vishal Dadlani seeks apology from Jain Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj for his recent derogatory comments, in Chandigarh. (2016-09-21). PTI file photo

    Protest against Vishal Dadlani

    Protest against Vishal Dadlani

    Members of Jain Samaj shout slogans and hold placards to protest against Vishal Dadlani's tweet which insulted Saint Tarun Sagar in front of Delhi CM's house, in New Delhi (2016-08-29). PTI file photo

    Read more about:

    jain new delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue