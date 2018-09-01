Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1: Jain Digambara monk Tarun Sagar passed away in Delhi on Saturday. He was 51 years old.

Muni Tarun Sagar was well known for his lectures termed Kadve Pravachan (bitter discourses) because they can be candidly critical of common practices and views.

Unlike most other Digambar Jain monks, his audience often includes a majority of non-Jains. His discourses often address family or society issues, topics generally avoided by other Jain monks.

According to reports, his last rites will be performed at the Taran Sagar Tirth on the Delhi-Meerut highway at 3 PM today.

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted condolence message on passing away of the Jain monk. He tweeted, "Extremely saddened about untimely, unfortunate Jain Muni #TarunSagar's passing away, early hours today. He was only 51years old.His short life will always be remembered for his rich contribution to society. Its personal loss to me, having known him very closely, blessed by him."

