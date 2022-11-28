YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew from a Delhi court his plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of his prison cell to the media.

    The counsel for Jain told Special Judge Vikas Dhull that they would move appropriate forum for relief in the matter, after which the court allowed withdrawal of the application.

    Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

    The plea had accused the ED of leaking the CCTV footage of the politician getting massage inside the Tihar jail "despite an undertaking given in the court".

    Another video of AAP leader Jain emerges and this time his amenities like a TV can be seenAnother video of AAP leader Jain emerges and this time his amenities like a TV can be seen

    A CCTV footage of Jain getting a massage in Tihar Jail emerged earlier this month, followed by several other video clips.

    During a bail hearing earlier, the ED had accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail.

    Recommended Video

      Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi in a speech in poll-bound Gujarat | Oneindia News*News

      The court had earlier ordered the ED as well as Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard, and had taken their undertakings.

      The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media.

      The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

      The federal agency had arrested the accused in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

      Comments

      More SATYENDAR JAIN News  

      Read more about:

      satyendar jain enforcement directorate

      Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 17:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 28, 2022
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X