    Jahangirpuri violence: Plea in SC seeks intervention of CJI

    New Delhi, Apr 18: A plea has ben filed in the Supreme Court seeking the intervention of the Chief Justice of India (CJ) into the Jahangirpuri violence.

    Jahangirpuri violence: Plea in SC seeks intervention of CJI

    The plea seeks the CJI's intervention to curb cases of violence in Delhi. The police said that the main accused in the case Ansar is a history sheeter. Two cases of assault and several cases of gambling are pending against him, the police also said.

    Seven rounds of bullets were fired during the violence that took place on Saturday evening. The police have so far arrested 21 persons in the case in which violence had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

    Paramilitary forces were sent to Jahangirpuri to bring the situation under control. The Centre has deployed around 200 Rapid Action Force personnel along with the Delhi Police. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner and instructed him to strictly maintain law and order. He also directed them to take necessary action against the perpetrators of the violence.

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
