Jahangirpuri violence: How it all started?

India

New Delhi, Apr 20: Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

The cops arrested 25 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence, even as the BJP and the AAP accused each other of links with the "main conspirator".

Police said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes. The other three are Salim, Dilshad and Ahir who are facing charges under the NSA for their alleged involvement in the violence, they said.

Police on Tuesday said that a man named "Gulli" has been arrested for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused of the Jahangirpuri violence. Besides Gulli, Dilshad has also been arrested in the case. They are both residents of Jahangirpuri.

A detailed and thorough investigation is being done by the investigation teams," the officer said.

Multiple purported videos of the Jahangirpuri violence has emerged which are being analysed by the Crime Branch team to identify the more culprits. In one such purported video, several people were seen coming from behind the procession. Some of them were also seen brandishing swords.

The AAP alleged that the "main accused" was an "active" BJP leader. The party shared on the social media some pictures in which Ansar is wearing a saffron cap and seems to be attending some political events with other leaders of the party.

However, the BJP denied the allegations. "The main accused, Ansar, along with another leader had quit the BJP in January 2020 and joined the AAP before the Assembly polls. The AAP leaders are covering up this fact since Ansar's involvement in the April 16 incident has exposed their anti-Hindu face,"

What People From Jahangirpuri Say? Vikas (name changed), one of the men who resides in Block G of Jahangirpuri, said, "I have received many videos of the incident since Saturday through WhatsApp." Vikas was not present when the violence erupted at Kushal Chowk on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

However, he said he got the information from his peers and social media about the violence, PTI reported. "A friend of mine told me that the Muslims attacked the procession being carried out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. I was angry. We never disturb them, How could they?" he said.

"I was not present at the spot but I have seen videos received on WhatsApp and it is clearly visible in that who attacked us," said Vikas, as his friend Praveen played a video on his phone.

Praveen, who is in his early thirties, and lives in Jahangirpuri's G Block, started explaining his version of what happened on the day clashes broke out. Praveen was not present near the mosque where the clashes first broke out, but he strongly believes that the violence was started by one community. "The Muslims started it. We were peacefully carrying out the procession, We want to celebrate our festival. They were jealous that's why they attacked us," he said.

Soon, Praveen was interrupted by Muhammad (name changed), who said that the violence started after a few people tried to hoist saffron flags atop the mosque. "Will you tolerate this kind of behaviour? People will react obviously. People in the procession initiated it. Why do you want to celebrate in front of a mosque?" he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North MCD Mayor, demanding identification and demolition of "illegal encroachment" and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.



The NDMC had on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day drive.



The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi on Wednesday.



The Supreme Court passed an order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area at 10.45 am on Thursday.



Citing the order has not reached the hands of the authorities, the demolition drive continued despite the court order.



Later, the Supreme Court directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jehangirpuri here to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.



The demolition drive carried out in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi is stopped.