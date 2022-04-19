Jahangirpuri violence: BJP MLA claims Pakistan link to incident

No Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker 15 minutes after or before Azaan in Nashik

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: A BJP MLA has alleged that there is a Pakistan conspiracy behind the Jahangirpuri violence.

BJP MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh, Nand Kishor Gurjar said that the Pakistan's ISI was behind the violence and they are aiming at disturbing the lives of Hindus.

The Delhi Police has arrested 21 people, including the person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit the sub-inspector, and the "main conspirators" behind the clashes.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, theVishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged that the case against its members in the Jahangirpuri violence case was fake.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that the case against its members was fake and implicating the VHP in a false case will tarnish the image of the police itself.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that there was a link of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on Saturday.

While an official shared the same with the media, it was however retracted later without making any reference to the two organisations. The police have registered a second case in connection with the violence and a third one in the area on that day for not taking permission to hold the procession.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:57 [IST]