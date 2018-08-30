  • search

J&K: Security forces gun down two terrorists in Bandipora encounter

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Aug 30: Two terrorist were killed and several others trapped in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

    J&K: Security forces gun down one terrorist in Bandipora encounter
    Representational Image

    An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora's Hajin. 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped and one terrorist has been killed. Operation continues" according to reports.

    Also Read | J&K: Terrorists attack a police party in Shopian, four cops martyred

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

    Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid said on Twitter that one terrorist had been killed and that the exchange of fire was ongoing.

    Read more about:

    encounter jammu and kashmir bandipora security forces

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue