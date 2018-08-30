J&K: Security forces gun down two terrorists in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar, Aug 30: Two terrorist were killed and several others trapped in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora's Hajin. 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped and one terrorist has been killed. Operation continues" according to reports.

Also Read | J&K: Terrorists attack a police party in Shopian, four cops martyred

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid said on Twitter that one terrorist had been killed and that the exchange of fire was ongoing.

One terrorist killed, exchange of fire going on. https://t.co/M5ns8pBTfb — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 30, 2018