J&K: Lakhvi's nephew, 5 other LeT terrorists gunned down in Hajin

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew was among six terrorists killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin area on Saturday.

One personnel from the IAF's Garud force was killed in the gun battle while two army personnel were injured.

Abdul Rehman Makki's son is also said to be among those gunned down by the security forces.

Meanwhile, mobile data services have been suspended in Bandipora.

On Friday, terrorists had attacked a police party in Zakura Hazratbal area of Srinagar in which a Sub-Inspector was martyred.

On November 14, one terrorist was killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

On November 13, two terrorists were killed while a policeman was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area.

On November 2, five jawans were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after a CRPF vehicle was attacked by the terrorists.

On October 10, terrorists had attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Sanat Nagar Chowk.

OneIndia News