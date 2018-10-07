J&K: Search operation underway in Shopian district

Army in action in Kashmir

Joint teams of police, CRPF and Army launched a cordon and search operation in six villages of Shopian district of south Kashmir early this morning, a police official said.

Security forces on alert ahead of civic body polls

He said the operation was launched to flush out militants from the area. The operation is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Forces leaving no stone unturned to ensure peace

Shopian continues to be the epicentre of terror recruitment's. Data compiled by the agencies show that South of Kashmir continued to be most volatile. Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Awantipora posed the most problems where recruitment's were concerned.

Security forces geared up to take on terrorists

Ahead of the crucial local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has said that there are over 250 terrorists waiting at the various launch pads across the border to infiltrate.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs