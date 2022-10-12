YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    J&K: Sale of beer approved in departmental stores in urban areas

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Oct 12: Jammu and Kashmir adminstration has approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas, an official said.

    The decision was taken by the Administrative Council that met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting, news agency PTI reported.

    J&k adminstration has approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink beverages in urban areas
    J&k adminstration has approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink beverages in urban areas

    The council approved the incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984 and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of 'JKEL-2A' license for retail sale of beer and RTD beverages in departmental stores in urban areas of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

    Those residing in Jammu for over a year eligible to vote: Details hereThose residing in Jammu for over a year eligible to vote: Details here

    The departmental stores in a commercial complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area of minimum 1200 sq feet, annual turnover of minimum Rs 5 crore in Jammu and Srinagar cities and Rs 2 crore for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme, the spokesperson said.

    Comments

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir beer

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X