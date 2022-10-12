Those residing in Jammu for over a year eligible to vote: Details here

J&K: Sale of beer approved in departmental stores in urban areas

Jammu, Oct 12: Jammu and Kashmir adminstration has approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas, an official said.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council that met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting, news agency PTI reported.

The council approved the incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984 and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of 'JKEL-2A' license for retail sale of beer and RTD beverages in departmental stores in urban areas of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

The departmental stores in a commercial complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area of minimum 1200 sq feet, annual turnover of minimum Rs 5 crore in Jammu and Srinagar cities and Rs 2 crore for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme, the spokesperson said.