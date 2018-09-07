J&K panchayat polls: PDP wants consultation on Article 35A

Srinagar, Sep 7: People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said that their party wanted the Jammu and Kashmir Governor to address the issue regarding Article 35 A before going for the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies polls in the state.

PDP leader Rafi Ahmad Mir said that "We are not in competition with them (National Conference), but we have genuine concern. There is mix-up of issues, due to (Article) 35A, which we are not in favour of.

We want Governor to address this and other election related issues after which we will take decision.

"It will take some time. We are for a consultative mechanism, not within PDP only, but rest of the things also. We also have to look at our cadre base and people. We are not here to spoil the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, we don't want bloodshed here. But we are the main political party. We have always participated in election. We should not be seen running away from election. We are going to participate. We will take a final call and share with you," he added.

Mir's comments come days after the Supreme Court deferred, untill January 2019, the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

The National Conference on Wednesday decided boycott the upcoming local body and panchayat elections in the state unless the Centre takes effective steps for protection of Article 35-A of the Constitution.

The announcement in this regard was made by NC president and former chief minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah.